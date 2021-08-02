FibroGen (FGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect FibroGen to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FibroGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. FibroGen has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $57.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.96.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

