Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Down 3.9%

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $143.31 and last traded at $143.31. Approximately 118,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,216,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 68,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 57,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.8% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 92,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

