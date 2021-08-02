Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

FRRPF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.73. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

