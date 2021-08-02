FIO Protocol (FIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.36 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $60.36 million and $4.70 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000124 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001194 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000983 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 771,188,647 coins and its circulating supply is 339,978,103 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.