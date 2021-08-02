First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in July

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 662,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. Truist Securities lifted their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FAF traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,523. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.83.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in First American Financial by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in First American Financial by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 85,226 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in First American Financial by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.