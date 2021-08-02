First Commonwealth Financial Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $13.17 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 34,720 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 223,082 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

