First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Given “Neutral” Rating at B. Riley

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

FCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

