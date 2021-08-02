First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:FHN opened at $15.45 on Monday. First Horizon has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.30.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $781,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 460,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $5,631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 593,055 shares in the company, valued at $11,131,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 641,254 shares of company stock worth $12,012,931. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 87.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 51.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

