First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) PT Lowered to $19.50 at Morgan Stanley

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.18% from the company’s previous close.

FHN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985,980. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 641,254 shares of company stock worth $12,012,931. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 560.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after buying an additional 1,576,597 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

