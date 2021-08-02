First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $41.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $51.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 64.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

