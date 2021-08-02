First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Solar in a report released on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $4.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.35.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

FSLR stock opened at $86.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a one year low of $58.34 and a one year high of $112.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.76.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 297.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,534. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

