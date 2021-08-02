First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 158,144 shares.The stock last traded at $61.76 and had previously closed at $61.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 212,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 96,015 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,215,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $283,000.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

