First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,417 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.79% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $48,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titus Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 362.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $76.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.80. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $77.26.

