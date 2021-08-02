First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Position Lifted by Acas LLC

Acas LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF makes up about 4.0% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Acas LLC owned 0.75% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $928,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $49.03 on Monday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $49.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.52.

