First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Purchased by Acas LLC

Acas LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF makes up about 4.0% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Acas LLC owned approximately 0.75% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 23,333.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000.

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $49.03 on Monday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $49.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.52.

