First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $28,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.86. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,737. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.70 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93.

