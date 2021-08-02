First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $57.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.43. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $57.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7,179.1% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,784,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,976,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,538,000 after purchasing an additional 408,472 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 583,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,951,000 after purchasing an additional 261,607 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 643,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,339,000 after purchasing an additional 174,333 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,295,000.

