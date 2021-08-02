First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Holdings Raised by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.31. 12,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,974. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.69. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st.

