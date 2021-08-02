First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.00

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.00 and last traded at $88.00, with a volume of 405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,258,000 after buying an additional 86,123 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Granger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 303,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 85,852 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 129,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

