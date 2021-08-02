Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)’s share price fell 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.61 and last traded at $110.62. 163,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,432,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.11.

Several research firms have commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

