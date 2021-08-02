Fivebalance (FBN) Market Capitalization Tops $100,235.22

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Fivebalance coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fivebalance has traded 119.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fivebalance has a market capitalization of $100,235.22 and approximately $1,242.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fivebalance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00057087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.87 or 0.00808871 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00091529 BTC.

Fivebalance Profile

Fivebalance (CRYPTO:FBN) is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,097,699,629 coins and its circulating supply is 1,091,900,028 coins. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com . Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Fivebalance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fivebalance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fivebalance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fivebalance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.