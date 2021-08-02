Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:DFP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,626. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $31.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.1617 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFP. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

