Flamingo Trading Up 22.2% This Week (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001197 BTC on popular exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $70.76 million and approximately $27.03 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00102848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00139119 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,276.13 or 0.99687793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.73 or 0.00847052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.