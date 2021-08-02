FLIP (FLP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $184,132.25

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $184,132.25 and $363.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00061156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.17 or 0.00815958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00095217 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FLIP is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

