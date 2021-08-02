Flow (FLOW) Price Up 23.1% Over Last Week

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $182.40 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $21.18 or 0.00054759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00046336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00100292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00139497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,608.40 or 0.99837069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.22 or 0.00851319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 50,946,679 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

