Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Short Interest Update

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 752,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 1,520.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLS. TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

NYSE:FLS opened at $42.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.