Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLGZY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLGZY opened at $6.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.73. Flughafen Zürich has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $7.46.

Flughafen ZÃ¼rich AG operates the ZÃ¼rich Airport in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

