Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s share price fell 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $6.87. 22,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,840,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLDM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $516.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.86 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 105,463 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 868,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.