Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FLUIF stock remained flat at $$42.20 during midday trading on Monday. Fluidra has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

