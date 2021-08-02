Flutter Entertainment (PDYPY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS: PDYPY) in the last few weeks:

7/28/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

7/28/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/27/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $87.98 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/5/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/30/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

6/29/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52 week low of $71.58 and a 52 week high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

