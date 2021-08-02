Flux (FLUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.63 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Flux has a total market capitalization of $17.63 million and approximately $270,476.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flux has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Flux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0964 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.84 or 0.00288547 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00141476 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00145002 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007662 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002115 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 181.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 182,787,755 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

