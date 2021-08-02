Flux (FLUX) Price Tops $0.0960 on Exchanges

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Flux coin can now be bought for about $0.0960 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. Flux has a market capitalization of $17.55 million and $335,205.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flux has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.69 or 0.00301430 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00141417 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00144640 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002104 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 182,735,398 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

