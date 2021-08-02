FlypMe Market Capitalization Reaches $1.01 Million (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $2,625.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FlypMe Coin Profile

FYP is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

