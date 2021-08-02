FNB Protocol Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 72% against the U.S. dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $67,523.62 and approximately $199.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00059923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.92 or 0.00808993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00095155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00040707 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

