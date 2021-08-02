FOAM (FOAM) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, FOAM has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One FOAM coin can now be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. FOAM has a market capitalization of $12.44 million and approximately $54,286.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00059906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.45 or 0.00823014 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00091197 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.