Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,800 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 404,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Fobi Ai stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 23,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,200. Fobi Ai has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

About Fobi Ai

Fobi Ai Inc, a technology company, engages in the development of automated artificial intelligence marketing platform for bricks and mortar retailers. The company offers various brands and retailers with the solutions to interconnect their physical and digital ecosystems by using the Loop device that helps in plugging into various point of sale environments that are independent of hardware or IT networks.

