Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,800 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 404,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Fobi Ai stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 23,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,200. Fobi Ai has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $2.34.
About Fobi Ai
