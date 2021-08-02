Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 224,418 VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 224,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,275,000. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.36% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $63.68. 30,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,671. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.49.

