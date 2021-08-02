Focused Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.5% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.70. 145,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,862,528. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

