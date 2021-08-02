Focused Wealth Management Inc Buys 22,424 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,424 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 5.9% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned 0.20% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $35,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $63.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,469. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.62. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $63.91.

