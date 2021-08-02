Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 105.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Nucor by 29.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 24.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.48. The company had a trading volume of 26,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,514. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at $20,367,363.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,520 shares of company stock worth $9,048,229 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.