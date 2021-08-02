Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 56,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.99 on Monday, hitting $142.95. The company had a trading volume of 39,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,352. The stock has a market cap of $127.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

