Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $3.21 Million Position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 283.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,108 shares during the period. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust accounts for 0.5% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNY. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,434. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.