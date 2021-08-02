Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $7.24 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up about 1.2% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,669,000 after purchasing an additional 720,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,390,000 after purchasing an additional 708,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 89,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $8,051,310.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 658,375 shares in the company, valued at $58,898,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,657,868 shares of company stock worth $231,700,372 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $116.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.32. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $117.15.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

