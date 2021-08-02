Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $81.93 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,910 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 13.5% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.64% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $81,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 175,517 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 299,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $65.43. 14,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,613. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $66.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.