Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 318.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 157,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 119,902 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,302 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,221. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

