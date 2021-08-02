Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,358 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.8% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,425 shares of company stock worth $16,178,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $33.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $720.72. The company had a trading volume of 385,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,440,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $713.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $640.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.52.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

