Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.20

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 2863560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.
Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPF. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,087,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:WPF)
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.
