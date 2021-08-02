Foran Mining Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) – Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foran Mining in a report issued on Friday, July 30th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01).

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Foran Mining stock opened at C$2.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.41. Foran Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$2.63. The stock has a market cap of C$397.26 million and a PE ratio of -110.00.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

