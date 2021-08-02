Foresight Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 9th (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Foresight Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:FOREU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 9th. Foresight Acquisition had issued 27,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Foresight Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

FOREU opened at $10.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29. Foresight Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $140,000.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

