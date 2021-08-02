Formation Fi Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.39 Million (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Formation Fi has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and $2.39 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00103134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00138599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,334.30 or 0.99692719 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.24 or 0.00844588 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,315,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

